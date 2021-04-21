Lolita “Lil Bit” Arlene Bennett, 66, of Lisbon, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home.
A private family service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Lolita Bennett, under the video tab starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids.
Following the continued guidance from health officials, physical distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is required.
Lolita was a loving, caring, and amazing friend, sister, mother, and grandmother.
Lolita was born to Arnold Stephens and Willie Mae Doby on Aug. 25, 1954, in Jacksonville, Florida. After a short stop in Oklahoma, Lolita made her way to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is survived by two sons Derek, and Marquis (Carmen) Stephens, and a brother William Stephens. She is also survived by three grandchildren Jayden, Brooklyn and Londyn. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Desarene.
After retiring from Hewlett-Packard, Lolita set a path to graduate from college. She earned degrees from Kirkwood Community College and Ashford University. One of Lolita’s passions was helping people. Lolita volunteered at UnityPoint and the Lisbon rehab center.
Lolita loved to dance, sing, and spend time with her grandbabies. Her smile and laugh would make the darkest room as light as day. She will be missed dearly.
A memorial fund has been established.