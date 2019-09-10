The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will present its popular series of Lollipop Concerts on three dates during the 2019-2020 season.
The concerts will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, May 2, 2020. All concerts will begin at 10 a.m. and will be approximately 1 hour in length. Lollipop Concerts are free performances that delight children and their families through creative formats and approachable themes.
The Sept. 14 Lollipop Concert will be held at the Van G. Miller Learning Center at Hawkeye Community College, 120 Jefferson St. in downtown Waterloo. The concert will feature music performed by the UNI Suzuki School. The musicians will be ages 6 to 18.
On Dec. 7 the Lollipop Concert will be held in the lobby of Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls. The concert program will feature the wcfsymphony brass section of horns, trumpets, trombones and tuba performing festive music of the holiday season.
The final Lollipop Concert of the season on May 2, 2020, will be held at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. in Cedar Falls. This concert will be played by the wcfsymphony strings: violins, violas, cellos and bass.
Lollipop Concerts are informal, come-as-you-are events. Parents and children are seated close to the musicians and there is often interaction with audience members during the performances. In addition to the performances, wcfsymphony Instrument Petting Zoos take place following the performances. At Instrument Petting Zoos, children are invited to hold and experiment with actual musical instruments guided by symphony staff and volunteers.
Lollipop Concerts are sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank and the Steve and Terri Jackson Family Fund. The overall Education Program of the wcfsymphony, including Lollipop Concerts, Youth Concerts and Ensembles in the Schools performances are supported by Martha Kroese, Veridian Credit Union, the R.J. McElroy Trust, the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation and a Cedar Falls Visitors’ Bureau Community Betterment Grant.