Loren Reiher, 82, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born March 3, 1939, in Allison, the son of John and Lydia (Trepp) Reiher. Loren attended and graduated from the Allison Community School. After high school Loren proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-63. He married Kathy Herman on Dec. 10, 1967, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger. Loren was as an owner-operator with Warren Transport from 1965-68. Loren and Kathy farmed from 1968-77 in both Missouri and Iowa. Loren then returned to Warren Transport working in the recruitment and safety department from 1977-2000, when he then retired.
Loren is survived by his wife; Kathy; two sons, Lon Reiher (Chris Wescott), of Fairbank, and Patrick (Nicole) Reiher, of rural Tripoli; five grandchildren, Hailey Reiher (Dillon Delong), Jessi Reiher (Tyler Hanson), Justin Reiher, Dylan Reiher (Dylyn Powell) and Courtney Dinsdale (Levi Stockdale); and two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Ledger; his mother-in-law, Mildred Herman; one sister, Marilyn Cole; three brothers-in-law, Laverne (Terri) Herman, James (Celia) Herman and Karl Herman; and one sister-in-law, Margaret (Roger) Kistler. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John; three sisters and their husbands, Phyllis (Lyle) Hansen, Ruth (Lavern) Brocka, Carol (Darwin) Buhman; and one brother-in-law, Dean Cole.
During his retirement Loren and Kathy spent their winters where it was warm, first Florida and most recently Arizona. The rest of the year they spent in Prairie du Chien where Loren loved to fish and spend time with friends and relatives. His greatest joy without a doubt was the time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation/Celebration of Life: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are suggested along with social distancing.
Military Rites Conducted by: AMVETS Post 88 of Allison.
Interment: Allison Cemetery.
