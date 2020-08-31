Lorenz Brase, 96, of Waverly, and formerly of Plainfield, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement community in Waverly.
Lorenz was born on April 30, 1924, in Bremer County, the son of Gustav and Viola (Schwemm) Brase. He attended country school until the eighth grade. He grew up helping on the family farm. On May 29, 1947, Lorenz was united in marriage to Wilma Shipp, at the Baptist Church in Horton. The couple then farmed on their own until the mid-1960s. Over the years, he hauled canned milk and did other trucking; he sold Farmers Hybrid Seed and boars; he drove school bus for Plainfield Community Schools for fourteen years, also driving for many activities, including sports, senior trips to Chicago, North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City, and went to Lima, Ohio, to drive one of three new buses back to Plainfield. Lorenz also helped out at the school by parking cars at home football games for many years. After he quit farming, he went work for B & B Co-op in Waverly, where he helped them start their LP gas business. He delivered gas as well as serviced LP appliances and farm equipment. When he left B & B Co-op, he started his own LP Gas service business as well as doing trenching for gas lines, electric wire, and building footings. After suffering a light stroke that affected his vision of small and up-close things, he discontinued his LP service work, but continued to do trenching until he was 80 years old.
Lorenz’s memory is honored by: his wife Wilma Brase, of Waverly; four children, Kenneth (Deb) Brase, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Patricia (Larry) Silvernail, of Byron Center, Michigan, Steven (Cris) Brase, of Plainfield, and Don (Denise) Brase, of Plainfield; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roland (Eunice) Brase, of Waverly; and sister, Elaine (Arvid) Gauger, of The Colony, Texas. He was preceded in death by: his parents; grandson, Tim Brase; great-grandson, Aidan Buseman; two sisters, Marion Shortau and Delores Brase; and two brothers, Larry and Virgil Brase.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, at Horton Baptist Church, rural Waverly, Iowa, from 4-7 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, at Horton Baptist Church, with Pastors Stephen Moore and James Ackerson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lorenz’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.