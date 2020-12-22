Loretta Marie Davidson, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Loretta was born Feb. 2, 1935, at her childhood home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Horner Hilton and Laurarnae Marie (Neuenkirk) Towsley. She attended Cedar Falls schools until she married Robert Davidson on Aug. 11, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They later divorced after 30 years.
Loretta graduated from Vista High School in Vista, California, in 1953. Robert and Loretta spent two years in California and returned to Waverly, Iowa, after the Korean War. She worked for Control-O-Fax in Waterloo for three years until retirement in 1997. She then went to Hawkeye Tech and got a CNA license. For five years she worked for Cherry Street Horne Health Care in Shell Rock.
Afterward, she volunteered at the Waverly Senior Center at which time she was awarded the Governors Volunteer Award in 2010.
Loretta was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as the past president. She enjoyed her family the most, but also enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, playing 500 cards and bingo at the Waverly Senior Center.
Loretta is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Erwin) Mills of Waterloo, and Lorie (Robert) Huffman of Waverly; her granddaughters, Dana Heath Taylor of Longview, Texas; Loma (Sean) Huffman Acker of Britt; Lisa Huffman of Des Moines; and a grandson, Ryan Ebaugh of Longview, Texas; six grandchildren, Brittany and Jacob Taylor, Ryan Ebaugh Jr., Jonah Ebaugh and Nicholas and Lucas Huffman; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Clarity Taylor. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Edward and Robert Pittman.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Burial was held at Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation was held Monday prior to the service. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly assisted the family. Memorials went to St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School (Faith), Waverly Senior Center (Family), and Waverly Public Library (Friends).