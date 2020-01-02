Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on?
GriefShare’s Loss of a Spouse is an outreach seminar, designed to offer hope and practical help to the widowed in our community.
At a Loss of a Spouse seminar you’ll discover:
• Other people understand and have found ways to make it through
• Why it won’t always hurt so much
• Reasons for hope
• Practical tips for coping with the death of a spouse
Community members who have experienced the death of a spouse are invited to register for the GriefShare program hosted by Crosspoint Church in Waverly. This non-denominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics.
The 2-hour (9:30-11:30 a.m.) Loss of a Spouse program will held on Saturday, Jan. 18 with registration at 9 a.m. at the Crosspoint Church office located at 215 Third St. NW. Online registration: www.crosspointwaverly.com or call 319-483-5116 for more information.