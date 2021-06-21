Lowell Eugene Granneman, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Lowell was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Hawkeye, Iowa, the son of William and Frieda (Kaeppel) Granneman. He was raised in Hawkeye where he was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and in 1948, graduated from Hawkeye High School. Lowell then worked for John C. Miller Construction in Waterloo, Iowa. On April 10, 1952, Lowell entered the United States Army serving in Japan and Korea with the 56th Amphibious Tank and Tractor Battalion as a mechanic. On Sept. 7, 1952, Lowell was united in marriage to Bonnie Edgar at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Lowell was honorably discharged March 13, 1954. He then went to Wartburg College and worked part time for Bob Ramker Construction. In 1957, Lowell started working at John Deere in Waterloo where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1988.
Lowell’s memory is honored by wife, Bonnie Granneman, of Waverly, and his son, Steven Granneman, of Meza, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, August Sr. and Mary Granneman and Andrew and Emma Kaeppel; his parents; daughter, Debra Granneman; sister, Belva McDermott and her husband Paul; and two brothers, Don Granneman and his wife, Geraldine, and Russell Granneman and his wife, Alice.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The service will be livestreamed by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and can be view at https://youtu.be/Dw6xt0Z8q0g. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.