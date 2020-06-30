Each year, the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) hosts the Prometheus Awards Week to recognize individuals, companies, and communities who are making great strides in the technology industry within Iowa. This year, Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed Technology Week in Iowa as June 22 – 26 in conjunction with TAI’s Prometheus Awards Week.
We are proud to have multiple Cedar Valley businesses recognized as finalists or receive awards from the Technology Association of Iowa.
On Monday, Lincoln Savings Bank and Banno of Jack Henry & Associates were finalists for the Fintech & Insurtech Company of the Year award, and we are pleased to announce Lincoln Savings Bank was the recipient of this award.
On Tuesday, Banno of Jack Henry & Associates was a finalist for the Software Development Technology Company of the Year.
On Wednesday, Lincoln Savings Bank was a finalist for Creative Technology Solution of the Year. Additionally, Far Reach and SciPlay were finalists for Best Technology Company Culture. We are excited to share that SciPlay was the recipient of this award. Additionally, the Cedar Valley was recognized as a finalist for the Technology Community of the Year.
On Thursday, Jeremy Kauten of The VGM Group was a finalist for CIO/CTO/CISO of the Year.
Lastly, on Friday, Lincoln Savings Bank and SciPlay were finalists for the Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year.
“Grow Cedar Valley continues to be proud of the many advancements in technology lead by Cedar Valley businesses, shares Cary Darrah, CEO of Grow Cedar Valley. “Innovation and implementation of these developments defines the growing regional leadership in the industry.”
It was a tremendous week of recognition for Cedar Valley area businesses and individuals who have made notable advancements and strides within the technology industry.
Every individual, business, and community in Iowa that was nominated and awarded all deserve tremendous support and recognition for the work they do. We are proud the Cedar Valley has been a large part of this great week and the continued push for innovation within technology in Iowa.
There is no question that the Cedar Valley will be back as a contender next year. We also want to recognize Red Cedar and the many staff members of area companies who drafted and submitted the numerous applications and nominations for these awards.
To see the full list of winners and their video submissions, visit https://www.technologyiowa.org/signature-events/prometheus-week/