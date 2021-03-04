Lutheran Services in Iowa recently announced that Rev. Kyle Barton has been hired as LSI’s new Spiritual Life Leader.
Pastor Barton’s role primarily will focus on providing voluntary faith-based programming on LSI’s two residential treatment campuses, Bremwood in Waverly and Beloit in Ames. He will oversee the Spiritual Life program, which offers voluntary activities like music and art for children on campus to enjoy. He also will lead regular chapel and youth group sessions on both campuses. Under Pastor Barton’s leadership, the Spiritual Life program also will be expanding to further support LSI staff in other areas of the state, and he also will serve as a representative to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America community.
Pastor Barton began his ordained career with a call to St. James Lutheran Church in Allison after completing a bachelor’s degree at Wartburg College in Waverly and a Master of Divinity degree at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque. Prior to his call to St. James, Pastor Barton served as a pastoral intern in Dubuque at St. Peter Lutheran Church, also while working as an on-call chaplain for Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque. In his previous call, Pastor Barton also volunteered as an EMT with the Allison Ambulance Service.
“I am excited to engage God’s children through the ministry that is LSI,” Pastor Barton said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to journey alongside the clients, staff and benefactors of LSI.”
LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities and refugee services. LSI is nationally accredited and proudly serves people of all ages, abilities, religions, sexes, gender identities, national origins, ethnicities, races and sexual orientations. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.