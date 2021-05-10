Retired Army Lt. Col. Thomas J. Hicks, 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday evening, May 8, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.
Tom was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Ames, Iowa, the son of Ruth (Schmitt) and Basil Dee Hicks. He attended elementary school in the Des Moines Metro area prior to becoming a resident at the Lutheran Children’s Home in Waverly. Tom attended Waverly High School and graduated in 1959, and then attended Wartburg College. On Nov. 15, 1964, Tom was united in marriage to June Dreier. To this union their daughter, Lilah was born.
Tom worked primarily as an electrician and was employed by Niewohner Hardware, Leuthold Johanssen Clothing, Ritchie Pontiac Olds, Shield-Bantam, Lauren Wedeking Electric, Chamberlain Mfg., Black Hawk Electric, Dean’s Light Box and Wescott Clothing. On Feb. 26, 1962, Tom joined the United States Army Reserve and retired as Lieutenant Colonel on Sept. 3, 2000, after proudly serving 38 years, six months and six days.
Tom was a member of the Waverly Police Reserve, the Waverly Board of Electrical Examiners where he served as chairman, Waverly AMVETS Post No. 79 and the Denver American Legion Post No. 653. He loved his model trains and also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and trapping. However, his greatest joy was time spent with his grandson, Tyler.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, June; daughter, Lilah (Karl) Grimm, of Waverly; grandson, Tyler; siblings, Basil (Mary) Hicks, Jr., of Kansas, Linda Sloan, of Colorado, Ron Hicks, of Colorado, Carol (J.R.) Schlarb of California; sister-in-law, Diana Frye, of Alabama; and brother-in-law, George (Jean) Dreier Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Larry With; step-mother, Helen Hicks; brothers-in-law, George Frye and Gene Sloan; sister-in-law, Linda Hicks and step-sister, Sherrie Pilley.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastors Allen Biere and Keith Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Military rites will be provided by Waverly Area Veteran Group Honor Guard, Army Iowa Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.