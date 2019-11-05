Lucille C. Whitney, 95, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly from Plainfield passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Lucille Caroline Ida Whitney was born on April 15, 1924, the daughter of George and Caroline (Tegtmeier) Boeckmann in rural Waverly, Iowa. She was baptized in April of 1924 and confirmed in April of 1938 at St. John’s United Church of Christ – Siegel rural Waverly, Iowa. She attended Douglas #8 country school in Bremer County. On May 25, 1943, she was united in marriage to Donald Samual Whitney at St. John’s United Church of Christ– Siegel. The couple lived in several locations in Bremer County, moving into Waverly in 1949, in 1954 to Lucille’s parents farm and in 1969, north of Plainfield. Don passed away on January 16, 1996 and Lucille continued to live on the acreage before moving into Plainfield.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting canning, flowers and gardening. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children and grandchildren and cooking for the whole family.
Survivors are her three daughters, Judy (George) Maloy of Ionia, Iowa, Kathy (Jack) Ory of Overland Park, Kansas and Roberta (Dennis) Haverkamp of Plainfield, Iowa; son, Daniel (Rebecca) Whitney of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren and brother, Raymond Boeckmann of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Whitney; great granddaughter and sister-in-law, Joann Boeckmann.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Lawn cemetery in Plainfield, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:30 pm at 7:30 pm. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Whitney family for a later designation in Lucille’s name and online condolences for Lucille may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Whitney family with arrangements. 319-352-1187