The work of Cedar Falls artist Katie Walberg will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Monday, Jan. 6.
“Ludicrous Landscapes” will run through Feb. 9. An opening reception will be Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a gallery talk featuring Walberg at 7 p.m.
Walberg is a multidisciplinary artist with interests in drawing, illustration, installation and sculpture.
“My work is an exploration of the human landscape — buildings, roadways, sidewalks, power grids, refuse — as being both a reflection and determinate of the social, physical and individual well-being in contemporary human life,” Walberg said in her artist’s statement. “This is explored primarily through the exaggeration of our everyday environment in a playful attempt to contrast to the natural spaces around us.”
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.