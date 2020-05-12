Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Bremer County has now been rescheduled for the week of June 1-5 as a virtual online event.
Sponsors, teams, caregivers and cancer survivors will be honored online and on Facebook during the week along with an online silent auction. On Friday, June 5 the Relay For Life schedule will feature opening ceremonies at 6PM, Honorary Survivor and Caregiver speaker at 6:30 p.m., Luminaria ceremony at 7:30 p.m., and Closing ceremonies at 8:45 p.m. All community members are encouraged to follow along with the event.
A meaningful and moving part of Relay For Life is the luminaria ceremony. People can make a donation for a luminaria made in Honor or in Memory of those affected by cancer. The luminarias line the event walking path. This year’s luminarias will be available two ways. People can donate and dedicate a luminaria online at www.relayforlife.org/bremeria and a luminaria image will be added to a special page on the website and on Facebook.
The committee is encouraging people to make their own luminarias to put in their yards, line their sidewalks or in their windows on Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. Luminaria bags and forms can be picked up at the following volunteer’s porches: Monica Tellinghuisen (502 Brown Lane, Waverly) or Amy Wedemeier (1508 Circle Drive, Waverly).
If someone would like to share their porch as a luminaria pickup location in additional towns, please contact Monica 319-415-3433. If you would like your luminaria name to be read during the online luminaria ceremony forms need to be submitted by June 1 at 5 p.m. online or by mailing them in.
Our mission matters more than ever. During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop; and neither will we. Join Relay For Life virtually to help those facing cancer. Help the American Cancer Society continue cancer screening, 24/7 navigation and support, and research for treatment and cures. Visit www.relayforlife.org/bremeria, www.facebook.com/BremerCountyRelayForLife/ or contact Monica Tellinghuisen at bmtelly13@gmail.com or 319-415-3433 for more information about this virtual event.