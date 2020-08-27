University of Northern Iowa professor Catherine Palczewski will present a virtual program, “Bodies that Argue: Commemorating Women’s Struggle for the Vote,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, using Zoom and Facebook.
LWVBHB Vice President Cindy Wells will serve as the moderator. Doris Kelly, Chair of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee, will introduce the speaker and update the audience regarding events that were canceled due to the pandemic. Audience members can ask questions on Facebook. The program is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk/Bremer Counties.
The public will be able to view it on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague. Questions can be submitted as comments on the Facebook page, or submitted prior to the event at lwvbkb@gmail.com.
For more information contact: LWV BHB President, Cherie Dargan, lwvbkb@gmail.com or 319-610-1805.