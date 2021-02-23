On Saturday, April 3, a Harvard Civics Workshop on the case study method of teaching will be offered, via Zoom, for full-time high school teachers (areas of government, civics, history or related subjects). No cost involved.
The workshop is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk and Bremer Counties.
Workshop leader is Harvard Business School Professor David Moss. Professor Moss will include discussion of his “History of American Democracy” course and illustrate the case method which is the core pedagogy used at HBS.
Participants receive the full set of case study curriculum materials from his course and a professional development certificate.
Post workshop requirements are to teach at least one case study in a class and participate in a workshop organized by the local League of Women Voters.
Sponsors: The Case Method Institute for Education and Democracy, Harvard Business School and League of Women Voters.
Deadline is March 5 to submit your name, school, areas of teaching, phone and email to Cherie Dargan 319-610-1805 or Gerri Perreault 268-0936, or cheriedargan@gmail.com.