LZ Phoenix would like to invite the public to their third annual “Raise the Roof” craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP), 1300 Fourth St NW, Waverly.
Over 25 vendors, including crafters and home-based business owners, will have items available for purchase. All vendor fees go directly to LZ Phoenix, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Other fundraising activities during the event, including a Christmas ornament lottery, a raffle for a $400 gift certificate to Great Wolf Lodge, a bake sale, and lunch also directly benefit the organization.
LZ Phoenix is Iowa’s only transitional shelter that caters to active duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reserves, veterans, their families, and their pets. Since opening in September 2015, approximately 95% of residents who have completed their program remain permanently housed. LZ Phoenix held their grand opening for their new home on June 24, 2018. All ongoing fundraising efforts assist with the mortgage, expenses, and expansion.
More information about LZ Phoenix is available at www.lzphoenix.org.