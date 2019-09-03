Bremer County Auditor, Shelley Wolf, announced that an informational mailing is being sent countywide to households in Bremer County with active voter registrations.
The envelope will be identified with the official election mail logo and will contain information regarding substantial changes in Election Law as well as informing the household where their polling location is for the Nov. 5, 2019 combined City/School Election.
That location, being the household’s General Election precinct location, the same precinct where residents of the household vote in Presidential elections, will be the household’s polling location for all elections going forward each year in November until further notice.
In 2017 the Iowa Legislature made revisions to Iowa’s election schedule. As of July 1, 2019, the long standing tradition of holding the School Election in September, came to an end. The City and School Elections have been combined into one election and will be held in odd-numbered years in November on Election Day. There will no longer be a separate school board election in September.
Simultaneously conducting the City and School Elections includes several more changes including setting Polling hours in all locations to be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voting jurisdictions stopping at the county line. City residents will vote a combined City/School ballot. Rural residents will vote a School District ballot. This year the combined City/School Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.
For more information or to find out where your polling place is, contact the Bremer County Auditor’s Office at 319-352-0340 or go to the Bremer County website at: http://www.co.bremer.ia.us/government/elections/pollingplaces.php