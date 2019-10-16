Fairbank police and Buchanan County deputies arrested a Sumner man in Fairbank on warrants on Wednesday, but the incident led to a lockdown of a nearby school and daycare center.
According to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, police were alerted that a person with active arrest warrants were at 404 Forest St. in Fairbank at about 12:30 p.m. Police then asked for assistance from deputies to apprehend the suspect.
During the response, the suspect, Christopher Lee Becker, 36, barricaded himself in the residence and would not communicate with law enforcement. He was then taken into custody about 30 minutes later without incident.
As a precaution, Fairbank Elementary and Little Island Daycare, both in close proximity to the residence, were placed on lockdown. Once Becker was taken into custody, normal operations resumed.
Becker has been charged with second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor, tampering with a witness or juror, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. The charges were filed by Fairbank police on a previous incident.
In addition to Fairbank police and Buchanan County deputies, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the incident.