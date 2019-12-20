A man has been arrested Friday in the hit-and-run in Waverly that occurred on Sunday.
Michael Yeatman Jr., 23, of Waverly, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a serious misdemeanor.
David Schmalz, 56, was found lying on the street when police were called to the 300 block of Second Street Southeast, just south of the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home building around 1 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Schmalz was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he is fighting for his life.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said the investigation determined that Yeatman did not see Schmalz before striking him.
Pursell said Yeatman stopped 1997 GMC truck vehicle after realizing what had happened and the passenger in his pickup called 911.
However, Yeatman left the scene, hence the charges.
He was booked at the Bremer County Jail on Friday, and released on a promise to appear in court.
The chief said his officers interviewed multiple people and reviewed video from business owners in the process of the investigation.
“We had a person of interest the following day but had to wait and piece the puzzle together,” he said.
“It is important to note — because I have been asked by everyone — that it was not an intentional act.”
Asked what helped solve the case quickly, Pursell said, "Honestly, good old fashioned police work."