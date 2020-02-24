A Waverly man is being held on charges of willful injury after attacking a person with a hatchet.
Michael Jay Howard, 38, was arrested on Friday, after law enforcement found him hiding in a park, shortly after they responded to the 911 call, according to a press release by the Waverly Police Department.
At the time of the arrest, Howard was found in possession of the hatchet.
The victim was taken to Waverly Health Center and ultimately airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Howard was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held at the Bremer County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Wilful injury is a Class C felony, punishable, upon conviction, by up to 10 years behind bars.
Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues, Capt. Jason Leonard said in the press release.
Bremer County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in the arrest.