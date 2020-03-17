A Cedar Rapids man who possessed a firearm while being a user of marijuana was sentenced March 11, 2020, to three years in federal prison.
Quincy Dionta Carrington, 31, of Waterloo, received the prison term after a Dec. 2 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Evidence at the plea hearing and sentencing showed that in January 2019, Waterloo police officers stopped Carrington for speeding. During the stop, officers learned Carrington had a suspended driver’s license. While taking Carrington into custody, Carrington admitted he had a loaded gun with him. Officers located a loaded gun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle; along with a vaping pen containing marijuana wax in the vehicle. Carrington admitted that he had been smoking the vaping pen earlier in the day and that he was on his way to scare an unknown male who had assaulted his girlfriend.
Carrington was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Carrington was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment. A $100 special assessment was imposed. He must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Corkery and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. The United States Attorney’s Office has prosecuted this case with support from its Project Guardian partners. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1217186/download.