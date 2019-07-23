Katie Louise Boll, 31, from Manchester, has been charged with 13 counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge during 2018 and one count of tampering with a consumer product, specifically morphine, on December 24, 2018. The charges are contained in an Indictment filed on July 7, 2019, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.
The indictment alleges that, between September 2018 and January 2019, Boll acquired controlled substances including hydrocodone, morphine, oxycodone, codeine, and tramadol, from at least fourteen patients in her care at a nursing home by acquiring the pills by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge. Boll is also charged with one count of tampering with a consumer product by diluting liquid morphine with mouthwash, resulting in injury to a patient.
If convicted on all charges, Boll faces a possible maximum sentence of 62 years’ imprisonment, a $3.5 million fine, and 42 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
Boll appeared on July 16, 2019, in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was released on bond. Boll’s next appearance for trial is set for Sept. 16, 2019
As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the United States Food and Drug Administration.