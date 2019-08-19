Wednesday night was a heavy night in Waverly.
Around 7 p.m. at least five fire trucks and an ambulance, flew through Main Street, sirens blaring, in the direction of the bike trail on the edge of town.
In the meantime, a thick plume of smoke had started to rise above the wooded area of the trail, leaving the residents of town to wonder what was disrupting the peaceful evening on this picture perfect Aug. 14.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., Adam Hoffman, who was mowing his lawn in the area, heard incessant honking of a car horn in the distance. Looking up, he saw the heavy black smoke coming from the vicinity west of 39th Street Southeast, so he dialed 911.
Hoffman threw his drone in the air to get a bird’s eye view of what was coming down. Waverly Newspapers shared his image with its first breaking news online posting of the developing story.
As the town would later find out, Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and police officers from Waverly, Denver and Tripoli had converged on the area, after helping Black Hawk County deputies with a high-speed pursuit, which had started around 6:10 p.m. in Waterloo and lasted for about 40 minutes.
Perturbed by the sirens, and the smoke, and hearing some bits and pieces off their living-room scanners, Waverly residents jumped online eagerly seeking for answers on what appeared to be a big emergency in town.
As Waverly Newspapers first reported the basic facts, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for two suspects who had fled on foot.
Around 7:54 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office posted an urgent public service alert — the first one since 2012, when two back-to-back bank robberies rattled the area.
Summarizing the facts of what was unfolding in real time and at a fast pace on Wednesday evening, Sheriff Dan Pickett wanted to keep his community safe.
He was urging the public to lock homes, buildings and vehicles, remain vigilant and refrain from flying amateur drones over the bike trail, where an Iowa State Patrol air plane and a couple of agency drones were already circling.
Waverly would go to bed unsettled that night. The search was called off around 10 p.m. and the suspects were nowhere to be found.
That changed Thursday morning, when a neighbor noticed suspicious pair walking in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue, which is what 39th Street becomes outside of the Waverly city limits to the south. The citizen then called a Waverly police officer.
The public alert had yielded results.
“Thank goodness they did,” Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson told Waverly Newspapers in an exclusive interview during the search on Thursday. “It was the same people we were looking for (the previous) night.”
The homeowner of a house in the 2400 block of Hilton Avenue returned home at about 12:45 p.m.. Before she entered the premises, authorities searched the house as a precaution, according to a press release from Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
It is then that the male suspect was found in the basement.
A drawn-out, multiple-agency search ended when Jeffry Geiger was arrested without incident. Less than 2 hours earlier, his female companion was detained, but not charged.
Geiger, 31, of Voorhies, is currently in the Bremer County Jail being held on a $7,500 bond. He is charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.
Thompson said that Waterloo police were executing a search warrant at a hotel when the suspects showed up on scene.
After the vehicle was charred by flames following the pursuit in Waverly, the duo fled on foot, and authorities couldn’t locate them before darkness fell. A tow truck then removed the remains of the vehicle.
At that time, authorities believed the suspects may have left the area and may have returned to Waterloo. They appeared to have no ties to Bremer County.
But as the events of the following morning and noon hour played out, that wasn’t the case.
During the search, the Iowa State Patrol dispatched its airplane that is equipped forward-looking infrared radar, or FLIR, technology to assist in the search. The plane circled the area bordered by Grand Avenue, Iowa Highway 3, Hilton Avenue and 240th Street, sometimes flying as low as 50 feet above the ground.
Thompson had called in additional personnel and said they would use “SWAT tactics” to apprehend the male suspect.
“We (had) a reasonably tight perimeter,” the Black Hawk sheriff said. “We have a good idea where they (were at).”
Thompson said there were some logistical challenges for authorities in apprehending the male suspect.
“It’s a very densely forested area,” Thompson said. “That makes it hard for FLIR to penetrate. It’s a large area. There’s a lot of residences in here. There’s a lot of traffic.
“We’re operating with three different agencies, multiple radio systems, so interoperability [could be a problem]. That seems to have improved for us as we take advantage of the technology that we have, but we do have great partnerships, great working relationships with Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the state patrol, that all is working well for us.
“Mother Nature’s never kind in these kinds of operations, so it’s frustrating.”
Geiger was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held until appearing before Bremer County Magistrate Karen Thalacker on Friday. Geiger entered a not-guilty plea for the theft charge, while a preliminary hearing for the burglary charge has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 26, unless the county attorney’s office files a trial information document prior to that time.
According to court documents, Geiger is accused of entering the residence in which he was found and taking a T-shirt.
If convicted of the charges, Geiger can face up to five years in prison for the burglary charge and up to 30 days in jail on the theft charge.
An investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be added.
Thompson said eventually, everything fell into place.
“We had a tight perimeter, we had a good use of the manpower we had here,” Thompson said. “Just taking advantage of the technology that we have.”