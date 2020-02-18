Making maple syrup is a tradition that goes back hundreds of years. Each spring, when the days get above freezing and the nights are still frosty, maple trees begin to produce the sweet sap that gets boiled into syrup, sugar, and a variety of other sweet confections.
On Saturday, March 14, the Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center are sponsoring a Beginning Maple Syrup Program and Free-will Donation Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Heery Woods Nature Center. The public is invited to come out to Heery Woods Nature Center for Pancakes, Sausage, and a Hike. Beginning at 9, the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center will be serving a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast with milk, orange juice and coffee in the Lodge to help raise funds for the Heery Woods Nature Center Expansion Project.
Either before or after they eat, Naturalist Steve Martin will lead those interested in learning about the history and traditions of making maple syrup along the trails of Heery Woods State Park where they can learn the basics of identifying maple trees, necessary equipment, how to tap and collect the sap, and a demonstration of how to boil it down into syrup. At the end of the hike, participant will be offered the chance to taste real maple syrup. Two Basic Maple Syrup Programs will be offered at 9:15 a.m. and again at 10:15 a.m.
The Beginning Maple Syrup Program and Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser is open to the general public. Cost for the program is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to the Heery Woods Nature Center Expansion Project. Families are welcome and encouraged to attend however children must be accompanied by an adult. Those taking part in the hike should come dressed for the weather. Heery Woods Nature Center is located at 27887 195th Street in Clarksville. For more information about this or other public programs of the Butler County Conservation Board contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.