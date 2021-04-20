Waverly Newspapers has announced the six winners of the March bingo contest.
Four readers have won $25 for turning in cards with a single bingo. They are Darrol Kohagen, of Sumner, Duane Schuldt, of Tripoli, Larry Struck, of Tripoli, and Larry Winer, of Waverly.
Of the contestants who turned in cards with multiple bingos, two were drawn for the $50 prize. They were Anita Seeger, of Waverly, and Vera Hoins, of Shell Rock.
We had a $100 prize available for anyone who had a blackout card. Sadly, no one was able to earn that prize.
The April contest currently is ongoing. Look for numbers in select ads within our pages. Use the pink cards. This is the final month of bingo for 2021.