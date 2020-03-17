Jim Lynch loves his Cedar Valley Hospice care team.
The team also has a soft spot for him. On Monday, he found out just how much.
Four members of the Waverly team delivered a fresh bouquet of flowers to his home. The endeavor, dubbed March Kindness, is a collaboration of efforts from Ecker’s Flowers and the community, who donate money throughout the month of March for bouquets and designate where they would like them to go.
Jim was among 27 hospice patients that day who received a special gift. In total, Ecker’s has a goal of creating 500 bouquets for people or different organizations in the community.
Floral designer Jennie Jones Ruiz said they came up with the idea last year and it took off. Florists as far as Florida, Montana and Canada have caught onto the concept through Facebook.
“It is an easy way for people to show they care, and the bouquets are sent to places where people might need some uplifting. They can also be sent to someone specific. We call it flower power,” she added.
Jim was so grateful to be on the receiving end of such a meaningful deed. “It was such a delightful thing,” he said. As a plant and tree enthusiast, Jim was particularly pleased to find out the staff had handpicked that specific bouquet just for him.
“Every time somebody from Cedar Valley Hospice stops to see me it is so special,” added Jim, who lit up when he saw his team walk in. “They come with a purpose, it’s not like they are on a job. They come to see me. I feel like they care, and that’s so important.”
When Jim found out that his photo capturing the moment could potentially be in his local paper, he was thrilled.
“My great-grandfather founded the Waverly paper,” he quipped. “Four generations of my family worked there.”
In fact, Jim’ Waverly roots span back to before the Civil War. Jim’ great-grandfather, Joseph F. Grawe, a civil war veteran, founded the Bremer County Independent in 1870. For the next 100 years, generations of the Grawes worked in some capacity in the family business at the newspaper, including: Jim’s grandfather, Carl, his father, Les, along with his mother, Esther, and uncle, Frederick, or “Pep” as people called him. Jim even delivered papers as a young boy.
“My mother was the Society Editor for many years,” Jim recalled. “She used to go to weddings and talk about who visited who in town and so forth. Back then, that news was ‘the talk of the town’ and very important.”
Jim took a different path and graduated from Wartburg College in 1955. He was a successful golfer there, taking part in Wartburg’s first golf team to win the Iowa Conference Championship. He also was the first individual champion that year.
After college, Jim enrolled into the Navy and was stationed on the East Coast. After two years, he returned to Waverly and began working at Bantam in their advertising department. It wasn’t long after that he met the love of his life, Dixie.
“I was working at Cuna Mutual and my boss called Jim and asked him to come down so he could meet me,” she chuckled. “He came to check me out and two years later, we were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.”
This year, the couple will celebrate its 60th anniversary. For Jim, the memories they made along the way make his “heart happy.” Add to it one more, he says, to have received the special attention Cedar Valley Hospice has given him and his wife. It helps him to “feel good in all the ways that count,” he said.