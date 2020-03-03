Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka would like to remind property owners the March 2020 property taxes are due.
Payments can be made in the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office at 415 E Bremer Ave., Waverly, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or mailed. To avoid penalty, payments must be received in the office or postmarked before April 1, 2019. Delinquent taxes accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month, rounded to the nearest whole dollar, minimum $1 per parcel. If you would like a receipt, enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Property taxes can be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org with E-Check, Discover, MasterCard or Visa. If paying with a credit or debit card, a non-refundable service delivery fee is applicable.
You can find your March 2020 property tax amount due, receipt number or payment made date at beacon.schneidercorp.com.
Are you getting the State Credits you deserve?
Disabled & Senior Citizens Low Income Credit: To qualify you must be 65 or older or totally disabled with gross income of less than $23,810. The Property Tax Credit Claim form must be filed in the treasurer’s office before June 1. Contact the treasurer’s office at 319-352-0242, for information regarding this credit.
Homestead Credit: Contact the Assessor’s Office at 319-352-0145 with questions.
Military Exemption Credit: Contact the Assessor’s Office at 319-352-0145 with questions.
Business Property Tax Credit: Contact the Assessor’s Office at 319-352-0145 with questions.
Please feel free to contact the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office at 319-352-0242 or by email sshonka@co.bremer.ia.us if you have any questions or concerns.