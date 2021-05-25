Marcia Edna Yaggy Meyer, passed away May 22, 2021 at the age of 100 at Bartel’s Lutheran Retirement Community.
Born Oct. 28, 1920, in Blairstown, Iowa to the Rev. Oliver and Edna Yaggy, she was raised and lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa, until her marriage to John Edward Meyer while he was home on leave during World War II. Once he returned from the war, they made their home in Waverly. Marcia resided in Assisted Living at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home beginning at the age of 95 and moved to skilled care at age 97.
She is survived by her four children: Joel (Gloria) Meyer, of Plymouth, Minnesota, Elizabeth/Liz Kallestad (Paul), of St. Charles, Missouri/The Villages, Florida, William/Bill (Rosemary) Meyer, of Ellensburg, Washington/Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Thomas/Tom (Ulrike/Ulli) Meyer, of Juneau, Alaska. She adored her seven grandchildren: Children of Liz and Paul – Kristi Kallestad, Katie Emrick (Dan), Kendra Nowak (Brad); children of Bill/Rosemary – Christopher (Mirentxu) Meyer, Jonathan (Carly) Meyer; Children of Tom/Ulli – Ida Meyer and Eva Meyer. Marcia also loved her six great grandchildren, who are grandchildren of Liz/Paul and Bill/ Rosemary: Sam and Adrienne Emrick, Kallesta and Karsten Nowak, Cristian and Carolina Meyer. Marcia is also survived by one niece, Gayle Elizabeth Yaggy Wise (Ted), of Chino Valley, Arizona. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Edna Yaggy, her siblings Miriam (Heine) Yaggy Renz and Mark (Gweneth) Yaggy, her niece and nephew, Maureen Renz Esch Brimager and Malcolm (Cheryl) Renz and her dear husband, John Edward Meyer, who passed away in 2005.
A socially distanced 100th birthday celebration was held on the weekend of Oct. 23-24 in Waverly, which included a walk by of a window at Woodland Terrace where Marcia was able to see relatives who were able to travel to Waverly for the weekend. Later that day, using two cars Liz, Bill and Joel took her on "a drive down memory lane" to Cedar Falls where she was able to see the church where her father ministered, the family home on Tremont Street, her parents’ graves, the Bible Conference grounds and her sister’s and brother’s homes where the family often spent holidays together.
A memorial service will be held at The Good Shepherd Chapel at the Bartels Retirement Community located on 20th Street Northwest, Waverly, Iowa. 50677 beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19. The memorial service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Please use the Green Entrance and wear a mask in order to protect residents of Bartels who may attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would love to receive cards or notes and anyone wishing to make a memorial may direct it to St. Paul’s Lutheran School or the Waverly Veteran’s Post.
