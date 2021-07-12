Margaret Eva Lenius, 98, of Waverly, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Margaret was born April 20, 1923, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Roy Arthur and Ella Mae (Kublank) Williams. She attended school in Shell Rock, graduating in 1943. On April 16, 1944, she was united in marriage to Lorenze “Pete” Kenneth Lenius. The couple farmed south of Waverly their entire working lives. Pete passed away June 6, 2000, and Margaret continued to live on the farm.
Margaret was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly. She enjoyed cooking and watching family shows on TV.
Margaret is survived by two sons; Larry (Linda) Lenius of Waverly and Roger (Susan) Lenius of Waverly and two grandchildren; Mark and Amanda. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete, four brothers; Estel, Forrest, Kenneth and Clyde Williams, three sisters; Dorothy Nichols, Wreatha Swab and Lucille Bruns.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
