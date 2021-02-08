Margaret J. Mueller, 100, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.
Private family funeral services will be held at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. Please join the family at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Memorials may be made in Margaret’s name to the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department or SEMS in Sumner. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Margaret’s family.
Margaret Jean, daughter of Guy and Amelia (Niewoehner) Schoonover was born Sept. 8, 1920. She was baptized Sept. 26, 1926, and confirmed in 1936, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. Margaret received her early education in the Country Schools rural Fredericksburg prior to graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1938. She continued her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette where she received her teaching certificate. Margaret taught for a few years in the Country Schools rural Fredericksburg. On May 30, 1940, she was united in marriage with Rollis Mueller. The couple along with their two daughters, Connie and Vickie moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, while Rollis was stationed there before moving to Biloxi, Mississippi, for Rollis’ basic training. Upon Rollis’ honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, the family settled in Fredericksburg. Two more children were born to this union, Debbie and Randie. Margaret assisted with the bookkeeping at Standard Oil and substitute taught in the Fredericksburg area. The couple farmed south of Sumner from 1953 to 1959 until moving to their farm north of Sumner, where they farmed until 1983. Following retirement, the couple moved in to their home in Sumner. Margaret was a longtime member of Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Legion Auxiliary. She loved playing cards and was a member of many local card clubs.
The family would like to thank the Cobblestone Court Assisted Living staff for the wonderful care their mother received the last four years, and to Unity Point Hospice for their recent care.
Margaret is survived by her four children, Connie Kasemeier, of Sumner, Vickie (Jerry) Bissell, of Denver, Colorado, Debbie (Ron) Schmitz, of Sumner, and Randie (Wendy) Mueller, of Sumner; 20 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 40 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Burnita Lienau, of Fredericksburg, and Beverly Perry, of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rollis in 1993; two grandsons, Todd Kasemeier and Jay Johnson; two sons-in-law, Darryl Kasemeier and Vince Boehmer; brother, Wilbur Schoonover; three sisters, Beth Edgar, Shirley Rabe, and Donna Schoonover; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.