Margaret Mary Albrecht, 99, of Boise, Idaho and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at Life Care of Treasure Valley in Boise, Idaho.
Margaret was born on September 27,1920, the daughter of Otto J. and Cecelia Agnes (Sebilsky) Platte. Margaret attended and graduated from the Waverly School in 1939. Following graduation, she was an office assistant in Dr. M.O. Brye's office. In 1942 until 1946 Margaret worked in the office of the Rath Packing Company in Waterloo. On February 16, 1947, Margaret was united in marriage to Waldo D. Albrecht at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo. This couple was blessed with a son James Stephen Albrecht on January 11, 1950. For several years the couple lived on a farm south of Waverly. They moved to Arkansas in 1971, and then moved back to Waverly in 1979. In 1992, they moved to the Waverly Manor. Waldo died on May 12, 1997. Margaret with her son James and his wife, Sheila moved to Boise Idaho on July 12, 2012.
Margaret was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, where she was a member of the U.M.W. and was past Secretary and Treasurer of Hope Circle for several years. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post #2208 Auxiliary since 1947. Margaret was past Chairman of the Washington Township Farm Bureau and Secretary and Treasurer of the Friendship Club for several years. Margaret was also a member of the American Legion Post Auxiliary. In 1972, she was 2nd District President of the V.D.W. Auxiliary in Arkansas, Sr. Vice President of the state of Arkansas.
Margaret is survived by her one son and his wife, Jim and Sheila Albrecht of Boise, Idaho; her grandson and wife, two great-grandchildren; and several cousins living in Oregon, Wisconsin and Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Waldo, two uncles, one aunt and several cousins.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February- 19, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Rev. Tom Barnard officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Margaret's family for later designation, and online condolences may left for Margaret at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
