Marian Rose Hankner, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 5, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo from complications of COVID-19.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Hazelton, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Hannan Van Vooren. She married Ralph Hankner on Sept. 19, 1949, in Hazelton and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2006. Marian was a homemaker.
Survivors include: her son, Jerry (Kathy) Hankner, of Waverly; her two daughters, Janice (Steve) Taylor, of Urbandale, and Jonelle (Jim Hennes) Hankner, of Oxford; her four grandchildren, Mike (Anna) Hankner, of Waterloo, Ben (Kara Preece) Hankner, of Waterloo, Nick (Kathrine) Taylor, of Clive, and Megan Taylor, of Urbandale; and her two great-grandchildren, Brooklan and Mia Hankner. She is also survived by her beloved grand dogs.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links: Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch. Public visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Request everyone attending the mass to please wear a face covering. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or an Animal Rescue of choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.