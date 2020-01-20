Marianna Trerotola, 92, of Edina, Minnesota, and formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at Ebenzer Aurora on France in Edina, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held in Waverly on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, with Rev. Maureen Doherty officiating. The time and location for the funeral are pending. Marianna’s burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020 in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187