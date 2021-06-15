Marilyn Michaelson of Coralville, Iowa and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away June 10, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals at the age of 94.
Marilyn Lucille Michaelson was born Dec. 20, 1926, to Ingvald and Elvira Rykken in Willmar, Minnesota, and was the second of three children. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1944. In 1939, while attending Bible Camp, she met the love of her life, Sam “Mickey” Michaelson from Montevideo, Minnesota. After high school, Marilyn worked at the telephone switchboard for the duration of World War II while she awaited Mick’s return from Europe, where he served in the 100th Division.
Marilyn and Mick both attended Augsburg College beginning in 1946. They were united in marriage June 27, 1948. In 1950, the couple was called to serve the Lutheran Church in Europe where they worked for Lutheran World Relief helping to resettle Latvian war refugees, many who remained lifelong friends. They returned to Minneapolis in 1951, where they had three children.
In 1966, the family moved to Waverly, Iowa where Sam accepted a teaching position in the English Department at Wartburg College. Sam taught at Wartburg until he retired in 1992. Marilyn graduated from Wartburg in 1975 with a degree in Elementary Education. After a few years of substitute teaching at St. Paul’s Lutheran School and other area schools, Marilyn worked at Wartburg as a switchboard operator and in the bookstore until she retired in 2002.
In 1975, Sam and Marilyn were again called to serve the Lutheran Church, this time with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services spending several months at Ft. Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, helping to resettle Vietnamese refugees. Many of the Vietnamese refugees they helped again became lifelong friends. In 2006, Marilyn moved to Coralville to be close to her sons Charles and Richard and her grandchildren Sarah and Erik. Marilyn lived in Coralville until her death.
Marilyn will be remembered as an extremely positive person, well loved by family and friends. She enjoyed reading, conversation, listening to the conversation of Wartburg students who visited the Michaelson home, listening to classical music and later, classic rock music. She was blessed with a long life and good health. She frequently talked about the joy of raising her three children and watching her two grandchildren grow to adulthood.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Chuck (Barb) Michaelson, of Coralville, Iowa, Rob (Anya) Michaelson, of San Antonio, Texas, and Rick Michaelson (Jennifer Zaichenko), of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren, Sarah Michaelson, of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Erik Michaelson, of Brooklyn, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother David, and her sister Elsie. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of University of Iowa Hospitals for their care of Marilyn in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Wartburg College.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly. A social hour will follow the service. Visitation will be held Sunday June 20, from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.