Marilyn Schmadeke Shultz Shipp, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Clarksville and Greene, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Marilyn was born July 31, 1935, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Erma (Fick) Schmadeke. She attended Clarksville Community Schools. On January 18, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jack D. Shultz in Clarksville. Together the couple owned and operated the Riverside Café. She also worked at Austinson Variety Store in Greene and the Red Fox Inn in Waverly. Jack passed away on January 17, 1980. On August 11, 1990, she was united in marriage to James Shipp in Clarksville. The couple lived in the Clarksville area; Marilyn became a resident of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in April of 2019.
Marilyn loved to go camping and was a great cook, her specialties included potato salad, pecan pie and cakes. She enjoyed sewing and was a great dancer.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, James Shipp, of Shell Rock (formerly Waverly); one daughter, Paulette Shultz, of Phoenix; two sons, Gene (Patti) Shultz, of Cedar Falls, and Daniel (Dixie Chapman-Shultz) Shultz, of Ramsey, Minnesota; one step-son, Rocky (Darlene) Shipp, of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Travis (Erin) Shultz, Ryan Shultz, Jon (Alicia) Queen, Gina (Denny) Brandenburg, Alyssa Shultz, Lauren (Connor) McCarroll and Jared Shultz; five great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Marjorie Shaffer, of Cedar Falls, and Barbara (Jerry) Bartell, of Herman, Minnesota; two brothers, Dennis (Brenda) Schmadeke, of Cedar Falls, and Marvin Schmadeke, of Clarksville; and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Schmadeke and Annette Shultz. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack D. Shultz, sister Arlene Winkey, brother Harlan Schmadeke, brothers-in-law, Ray Shaffer and Larry Winkey, sister-in-law Cindy Schmadeke, and one step-son, David Shipp.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Following a luncheon, the burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed toward the Bartels Chaplaincy Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
