The 2020 Veterans’ Day program at the Waverly Area Veterans Post was different from years past.
Missing was the Waverly-Shell Rock High School band playing patriotic music.
Missing were some of the elder veterans, opting to stay home for their safety due to the rampaging coronavirus. Only about two dozen gathered in the WAVP Great Hall, mostly sitting 6 feet apart and with masks.
Missing was the ritual of presenting and retiring the colors.
But still present was the honoring of the men and women who served the U.S. over the years, both in peacetime and during war.
The Marine Corps League Detachment 1241 of Waverly conducted this year’s ceremony, with Senior Vice Commandant Rich Miller serving as the emcee for the 20-minute gathering. He opened by uttering, “Don’t just love technology,” as he and WAVP staff were having issues trying to connect two laptops to the hall’s sound system before the presentation.
“We didn’t know what we were going to expect this morning,” Miller added, “if we were going to have just one person or 90 people.”
Detachment Commandant Glen Cyphers addressed the gaggle of vets and family members to welcome them to the post.
“We are in the 11th hour of the 11th month, the 11th day, and that goes back to Armistice Day, which goes back to the signing of the World War I armistice,” Cyphers recalled. “That’s where Veterans’ Day comes from. We always like to keep that in mind when we celebrate Veterans’ Day.”
Following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer read by Janell Miller of the League Auxiliary, Rich Miller gave his keynote remarks about the importance of honoring those who served.
He focused half of his comments to those who served in the Korean War, known by some as the “Forgotten War.” However, it’s not forgotten by those who live on the Korean peninsula, he said.
“They are forever grateful and are indebted to you for your sacrifice,” Miller said of those who fought in Korea.
He asked if there were anyone in the room who were in that fight or married to someone who did to raise their hand. Only one did, who is a widow of a Korea vet.
“Your husband was a great patriot,” Miller said. “We miss him dearly.”
He then honored all veterans who served during peacetime as well, saying no matter when they were in the military, “they share an oath in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation in a cause bigger than themselves.”
During the remarks, Miller had two videos played. One was from a speech given by retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North at a National Rifle Association convention on Jan. 20, 2010.
The other was one entitled “I Fought for You.” In it, a grandfather takes his grandsons to a movie theater, where old newsreel films are projected for an audience of veterans of various ages with their families.
Toward the end, the vets begin to recite a speech, saying they fought for their families. Later, three current members of the military enter the back of the theater, and one by one, the audience salutes and then applauds them.
Following the second video, Miller gave those in attendance at the WAVP hall an assignment. He asked them to share their experiences — their history — from their service.
“I remember my grandmother telling me when I was young that she had five uncles who fought in the Civil War,” he recalled. “She was born in 1880 so she had firsthand accounts of stories they would have told her.
“I remember thinking at the time that it was interesting but being young I didn’t ask who they were and what they did. It was just within this last year or so that I found out who they were and what regiments they were in and where they fought.”
Going off script, Miller said that one of his uncles was in a unit that captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the end of the war.
“So now, unlike school, this is an assignment that you won’t be graded on or have to submit a term paper, but it is an assignment your family will treasure,” he said.