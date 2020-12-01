Marjorie Ann Kramer (Jungling) passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center at the age of 86 due to complications from the ongoing pandemic. She was a longtime resident of Shell Rock, Iowa, but recently resided at Bartels Retirement Home in Waverly, Iowa.
Marge was born July 24, 1934, in Grundy County, Iowa. She was the first born child of Mina (Karsjen) and Albert Jungling. She graduated from Dike Consolidated High School on May 25, 1952. Marge married the love of her life, Don Kramer, on March 27, 1953 at Parkersburg Reformed Church in Parkersburg, Iowa. Marge was a farmer and homemaker south of Shell Rock until she and Don retired and moved to town in 1991. They spent an incredible 65 years of marriage together before Don passed away Jan. 2, 2018.
Marge is survived by four children, Sally (Darrel) Petersen, of Shell Rock, Wendell (Jean) Kramer, of Shell Rock, Barbie (Monte) Verbeek, of Waverly, and Michael (Jackie) Kramer, of Shell Rock; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Matthew) Dewey, Brenda (Paul) Gravdal, Krista (Travis) Behrends, Sandy (Gabe) Fulks, Keith (Anita) Kramer, Sunny (Aron) Fredriksson, Cassie Peterson (Andrae Coleman), Michelle Kramer (Goran Filipovic), Jeffery Kramer, and Josi Kramer; and 13 great-grandchildren, Kaden, Korbyn, Kael, Porter, Paxton, Cooper, Clayton, Kyle, Elise, Gia, Neko, Bjorn and Mia. Marge has one sister, Janice Cleary, of Parkersburg; two brothers, Delbert (Nancy) Jungling, of Grundy Center, and Alvin (Charla) Jungling, of Melbourne, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Don, her parents Mina and Albert Jungling, brother-in-law Charles Cleary, sister-in-law Delores Jungling, and nephew Bruce Jungling.
Marge often professed that she had “the BEST family” and took pride in the proof of their devotion and generosity. It was her greatest joy to spend time with her family whom she loved dearly. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing with Don. Marge was a skilled seamstress, quilter and passionate baker. She was dedicated to keeping her cookie jar full and perfecting her homemade pies. Don and Marge had a large community of great friends in Texas where they wintered for many years. Countless card and bingo games were attended along with gospel jams and polka dances. Marge was a proud member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa.
Private funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Due to COVID-19, only 15 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during visitation. Therefore, visitation will be by invite only. Please contact Jackie Kramer at 319-231-7029 to schedule a time to attend. Masks and strict social distancing are required for all services. Memorials may be directed to Marge’s family and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Marge’s family sends their most heartfelt thanks to her caretakers for offering their love and support during her time with them.