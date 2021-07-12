Marjorie I. “Marge” Grimm, 81, of Waverly, and formerly of Harpers Ferry and Maynard, Iowa, died Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard with the Rev. Dennis Frank and Chaplain Mike Blair of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community officiating.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Interment: Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to Bremwood Lutheran Services of Iowa in Waverly or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Marjorie Irva Loomis was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Fayette, Iowa, the daughter of Irving McArthur and Elsie Pauline (Brickman) Loomis. She graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, Iowa. On Dec. 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Duane Allen Grimm at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Maynard. Marge was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. Marge and Duane retired in Harpers Ferry on the Mississippi River. They later moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly. She enjoyed sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, trips to the casino, garage sales, spending time at the river and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marge is survived by her four sons: Todd Grimm, of New Hampton, Terry (Sue) Grimm, of Sumner, Randy Grimm, of Charles City, and Scott Grimm, of Webster City; daughter: Shelly Cook, of Waverly; 11 grandchildren: Nicole Grimm, Spencer Grimm, Madison (Jonathon) Boss, Aaron and Blane Grimm, Sierra Cook, Brianna (Tryston) Crook, Grant, Nicholas and Brok, and Chance Grimm; great grandchild: Oaklee Crook; grandmother to: Mike (Elizabeth) Dybevik and Devin Zeiler; sister: Dodie (Lee) Buhr of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: husband on Jan. 27, 2017; three brothers: Robert Loomis, Eugene Loomis and Carl Loomis; four sisters: Fern Hock, Donna Murphy, Evelyn Loomis and Carol Tammen; and grandson: Chris Dybevik.