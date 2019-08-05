Marjorie “Marge” Tjebkes, 66, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Osage Rehab & Health Center in Osage, Iowa.
Private family burial will take place at West Side Cemetery in Marble Rock, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Hauser Funeral Home.
Marjorie Aureen McNeilus, the daughter of James and Violet (Dralle) McNeilus, was born on December 1, 1952, in Charles City. She graduated from RRMR High School in 1971 and Hamilton Business College in 1989.
Marge was computer savvy and worked as an office manager for various businesses around north Iowa. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and cake decorating. Above everything, Marge loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Living family members include her two children: Chris Tjebkes and Sarah (Paul) Klapperich; grandchildren: Kayla Tjebkes, Samuel Tjebkes, Michael Tjebkes, Owen Tjebkes, Kate Klapperich and Matthew Klapperich; two sisters; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and two brothers.
Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.