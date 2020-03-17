If you picked up the phone one afternoon and were informed that you were being inducted into a hall of fame, you’d be forgiven for having some self-centered thoughts.
“How will the new trophy look on my mantle?”
“What outfit am I going to wear to the ceremony?”
“How will this affect the way people view my legacy?”
But not Mark Bigler.
When the retired basketball coach found out a few weeks ago that he was going to be honored as a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, his mind didn’t swirl with any of the above questions.
His thoughts went directly to the people who have impacted him over the years, the ones who made the honor possible in the first place.
He thought about Jerry Eimers and Dave Else, two former coaches at Greene High School — Bigler’s alma mater — who were the ones who pushed Bigler to begin coaching in the first place.
He thought about Ron Knudson and Duane Boehmke, two former administrators at Denver High School who hired Bigler to be the head coach of the Cyclone boys basketball team, which he would ultimately lead to a state title in 1984.
His thoughts went down the list of coaches and administrators and players Bigler became close to in his basketball career that spanned decades, and that unselfish nature is precisely why he got that phone call in the first place.
“I guess you’re never looking for things like that,” Bigler said, reminiscing on the moment he was informed. “So, it was a surprise of course, but a much appreciated and humbling thing to have happen. When you get an award like that, there’s a lot of people who have a piece of that award because they help you along the way. That’s what you think about. You think about those people right away.”
Bigler was supposed to be honored along with 12 others in ceremonies during the IHSAA high school boys state championship games Friday night in the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, but the event joined the list of countless other cancellations due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.
The scene would have been memorable. As halftime of the Class 4A arrived, Bigler and four other former coaches would have entered the court in The Well, received medals, shook hands and posed for pictures.
Instead, just 100 fans per school were allowed to attend the final games Friday, and only essential personnel were permitted, leaving the ceremony axed.
But a lack of physical induction doesn’t take away from the figurative meaning.
“No worries,” Bigler said. “It’s still a nice honor. Let’s pray for this to end quickly.”
Bigler’s induction comes after a basketball career that featured the highest of highs but is defined by longevity.
After graduating from Greene, and being spurred by Eimers and Else, got his first head coaching job at Denver, and the 1984 title didn’t come much later.
Bigler went on to spend eight seasons at Fort Madison and three more at Burlington before finally landing at Davenport West, where he would spend the last 14 years of his coaching career.
Across 36 years, Bigler coached in over 800 games and amassed a 405-402 career record. But what stands out the most is that Cyclones state title, which turned out to be Bigler’s only trip to the state tournament.
“That’s going to stand out because, not only is it exciting to win a state championship, but it was exciting for the whole town to have that experience,” Bigler said. “The whole city. The students, the adults. I guess the thing you’d compare it to is the old movie ‘Hoosiers.’ That’s what it was like. Games were full. There were other coaches in that league that I thought were outstanding coaches.”
Unsurprisingly, Bigler was then quick to reminisce not about his own trials and tribulations but about memorable people he encountered along the way.
He mentioned Marty McKowen, who just won brought Wapsie Valley its first-ever boys state title. He mentioned Dave Ray, a longtime coach for the Tripoli Panthers.
“He was one of the most outstanding coaches in the state of Iowa, I don’t care what size school,” Bigler said. “Through my career, we knew that if you were going to have a good year, you were going to have to go through Tripoli.
“I have a lot of respect for those guys. I could go on and on. There were just so many quality coaches in the conference at that time. I was very fortunate to compete against the best.”
After 36 years of competition, Bigler decided to call it quits in 2018, but his passion for helping and educating others has remained.
In 2012, Bigler’s 5-month old grandson, Drake, died in a car accident cause by a drunk driver in Minnesota. Bigler’s son Brad, the father of Drake and the head men’s basketball coach at Southwest Minnesota State, was seriously injured.
Ever since, Bigler — in addition to working for the Business Impact Group — has used his platform as a longtime coach to speak to students around Iowa and neighboring states in an effort to provide education.
“It gives my grandson a legacy, and I think if one young person listens to that story and helps them make better decision with what they’re doing in their life, that’s a positive,” Bigler said. “I’ve been fortunate to speak to over 30,000 students around Iowa and Illinois, mainly.”
Bigler’s retirement has given him more time to spend with those he loves. Fittingly, his celebration plans for after Friday’s scheduled ceremony were simple: eat pizza with the grandkids.
While that plan had to be cancelled as well, it encapsulates what defines Bigler, not only as a coach, but as a man: shared time with those you hold dear.
“It’s a wonderful feeling when you think about all the people in your life that meant a lot to you, from players to everybody I’ve already mentioned.”