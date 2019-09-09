Mark F. Brinkman, 74, of Janesville, Iowa and formerly of Allison, passed away early Friday morning, September 6, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
According to his wishes, Mark’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Mark’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187