Mark Paul Will, 70, of Whittier, California, and formerly of Waverly, passed away on July 20, 2020.
Mark was born May 26, 1950, in Chicago, to Paul H. and Christine Nisas Will. Mark was a steadfast and devoted member of the Grace EV Free Church in La Mirada, California. He was a devoted son and family man.
As a young man Mark was introduced to travel and archery by his father, Paul Will and Mark was forever hooked on sports. Mark was a great student of statistics; he graduated from Waverly Shell Rock high school in 1968 where he was on the golf and chess teams. He went on to graduate in 1972 from Wartburg College, cum laude with a degree in mathematics. He was again on the Wartburg golf team. In 1974 he graduated from the State University of Iowa with a Masters of Science majoring in statistics. In 1975 he moved to California to accept a long-time position with Trans America Corporation.
When Mark met people they knew immediately that he was a great storyteller and joker but never at the expense of other people. Later in life he travelled with his sister, Paulette to her 50th high school reunion and she in turn travelled to his 50th high school reunion. The late road trips they took together plus a recent trip down the Danube River with his wife Suzanne, were highlight of Mark’s later years.
Among other accomplishments he was most proud of winning the Waverly City Golf Championship in 1972. Mark will be missed but not forgotten by his family, his friends, his church members and his neighbors.
He was preceded in death by father, Paul H. Will in 1964 and mother, Christine Nisas Will in 2011. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Suzanne Will, of Whittier; son Air Force Capt. Mychal Will, of Las Vegas; sister, Paulette Will, of Minneapolis; aunt, Elaine Cunningham, of Cedar Falls; Cousins, Warren Cunningham, of Cedar Falls, Mary Jo Busse, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, David Cunningham, of Waterloo, and Linda Brown, of Costa Mesa, California; and countless other family members.
Memorials may be made to The Navigators-Life-to-Life Discipleship www.navigators.com. Arrangements are made by White-Emerson, 13304 Philadelphia St., Whittier, CA 90601, https://www.whiteemerson.com Interment will be made at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. The date is to be determined