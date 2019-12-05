Mark Steven Poehler, age 64, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mark was born on December 19, 1954, in Waverly, the son of Don and Sylvia (Catchpool) Poehler. He was raised in Waverly where he was baptized on January 21, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, confirmed on May 30, 1970, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. On November 29, 1975, Mark was united in marriage to Lori Guhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Olin, Iowa. During his life Mark worked several construction jobs, at C & G Office Products, Waverly Bowl Inn, and Waverly Municipal Golf Course, retiring December 1, 2019.
Mark was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Mark’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with family and watching his favorite teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings. He also took joy in family card games, yearly fishing trips to Cedar Rapids Lodge near Bemidji, Minnesota, golfing and bowling.
Mark’s memory is honored by: his wife, Lori Poehler of Waverly; mother, Sylvia Poehler of Waverly; three children: Nick (Kim) Poehler of Clarksville, Sara (Shad) Paxton of Shell Rock, and Jennifer (Darnell) Poehler of Waverly, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Kylee (Christian) Norem, Jawan, Malia, and Aria Sims; Madison, Mikayla, and Riley Paxton; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Linkoln Norem; two sisters, Denise (Tim) Aves of Waterloo and Luann (Doug) Brandt of Waverly; a brother, Brett Poehler of Marshalltown; and brother-in-law, Kevin Guhl of Coral Gables, Florida. Mark was preceded in death by: his father, Don Poehler; grandparents, Herman and Loretta Poehler and Carl and Fern Catchpool; mother- and father-in-law, Ken and Colleen Guhl; and brother-in-law, Jim Guhl.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Mark’s family or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.