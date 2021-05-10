Marlene Buchholz, 80, of Tripoli, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Marlene’s family. Please call 319-882-4285 or visit www.beckermilnesrettig.com for further details.
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:52:31 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:02 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Most of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
