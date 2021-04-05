Marlene Sassmann, 83, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on April 2, 2021 at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Marlene Lois Sassmann was born on October 19, 1937, the daughter of Herman and Leona (Bergmann) Mueller in Tripoli. She was baptized on November 19, 1937, and confirmed on March 18, 1951, both at St. John’s United Church of Christ – Siegel. Marlene attended Douglas No. 9 for Kindergarten thru the eighth grade and graduated from Frederika High School in May of 1955. On October 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Alvin W. Sassmann at St. John United Church of Christ – Siegel. Following their marriage, they moved to a farm home owned by her father. In 1974 the couple purchased their home located near Frederika. Marlene was a homemaker and caregiver of all and worked maintenance at Tripoli High School for a short time.
Survivors are her two daughters, Cynthia Sue (Gary) Roberts, of Wisconsin, and Kristina Marie (Kip) Ladage, of Tripoli; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Rudine) Mueller; sister, Jolyn Mueller; and sister-in-law, Myrna Mueller. She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Alvin Sassmann, on December 4, 1996; brother, Eldean Mueller; and brother-in-law, David Schwarze.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ - Siegel with Pastor Susan Weier officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials for Marlene may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ - Siegel and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Sassmann family with arrangements.