Marlin Charles Menzel, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 27, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Marlin was born May 8, 1928, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Roy and Martha (Koenig) Menzel. They had not chosen a name for him before he was born and Dr. Guernsey commented, he’s quite a pistol, you should call him Marlin. So that’s what they did. Marlin was raised in rural Bremer County and graduated from the Waverly High School. On Sept. 8, 1951, Marlin was united in marriage to Cleo Nadean Iserman at Warren Evangelical United Brethren Church. The couple moved onto the farm where Marlin farmed alongside his father, taking over the farming operations in 1954, after Roy’s passing.
Marlin’s memory is honored by: wife, Cleo Menzel, of Waverly; daughter, Becky (Galen) Fitzsimmons, of Waveland, Indiana; two sons, Kim Menzel, of Plainfield, Stuart Menzel, of Waverly; son-in-law, Joe Wolfe, of Waverly; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Marlin was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Diana Wolfe; and a grandson, Tucker Menzel.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery, rural Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Marlin’s family for later designation, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.