Marlys Ann (Crawford) Swinton, 84, of Shell Rock, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.
Marlys was born on March 1, 1935, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the daughter of Herman and Ruth (Speas) Crawford. She graduated from high school in Richland Center, Wisconsin in May 1953. Marlys attended County Normal School in Richland Center and Platteville State College in Platteville, Wisconsin graduating with her certificate in teaching. She then taught elementary school in Nashua and Waverly, Iowa for a couple of years. On March 24, 1956, Marlys was united in marriage to Roger Swinton at Plainfield Baptist Church in Plainfield, Iowa. The couple would settle in the Waverly area where Marlys spent her time raising her children and working as a Tupperware Consultant for ten years. Marlys was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, where for over thirty years, she played piano, organ, and was choir director.
Marlys’ memory is honored by: husband, Roger Swinton, of Shell Rock; four children, Terri (Don) Taylor, of Camp Point, Illinois; Tammy Tissicino, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Bruce (Jane) Swinton, of Shell Rock, and Dianne (Kent) Guthrie, of Robins, Iowa; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Nicholas Tissicino, Libby (Brady) Norton, Erin (Jake) Ballweg, Cheyenne Swinton, Whitney Guthrie, Paige Guthrie, and Lexie Guthrie; and great-granddaughter, Adaline Ballweg. Marlys was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Crawford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield, Iowa, followed by the family greeting friends at the First Baptist Church in Waverly with memorial services beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.