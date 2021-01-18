Marlys Marlette, 80, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Meadowview Memory Care in Baraboo.
Marlys Berniece Marlette was born on December 26, 1940, the daughter of Irving and Bernice (Carpenter) Liddle in Bremer, Iowa. She attended the Plainfield School System. On August 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Virgil Marlette at St. John’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Nashua. The couple made their home on an acreage near Plainfield for 10 months before moving to Waverly. She was self-employed and started her business called, Country Creations decorating wedding cakes doing floral arrangements and ceramics. In 1998 Marlys moved to Harpers Ferry, where she continued her business and later added health and wellness products to her business.
Survivors are her three sons, Larry (Sheryl) Marlette, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, Mark (Sandy) Marlette, of Delano, Minnesota, and Craig (Deb) Marlette, of Ackley; daughter, Joyce (Tim) Houdek, of Decorah; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Darlyce) Liddle, of Tripoli. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil on September 12, 1998; two sisters, Betty Bahlmann and Geraldine Clewell; and brother, Merwyn Liddle.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021. at 1 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Vicki Reece officiating. Burial will follow in the Vilmar cemetery rural Greene. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23 from 11 a.m. until the service at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Those attending are required to wear a facial mask and to practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association and online condolences for Marlys can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Marlette family arrangements.