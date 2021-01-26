WAVERLY – Freshman Cole Marsh scored 20 points and drained 6 of 10 3-point field goals during Waverly-Shell Rock’s 76-68 loss at Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon on Friday.
Marsh also registered two assists, swiped one steal and came down with one rebound.
The Go-Hawks (7-6, 5-2 NEIC) trailed 26-19 at halftime.
Senior Caleb Burks posted 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Junior Hogan Hansen also finished with 14 points. Hansen had five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Classmate Keaton Farmer recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Waukon junior Braden Hemann scored a team-high 19 points. The loss is the fourth in a row for W-SR, who travels to Waterloo West at 7:30 p.m. today.
WAUKON 76, W-SR 68
W-SR ........ 5 14 23 26 – 68
Waukon ... 12 14 23 27 – 76
W-SR: Marsh 20, Newsom 4, Burks 14, Farmer 12, Davis 0, Hansen 14, Kruse 2, Luck 2.
Waukon: Welch 12, Hennessy 5, O’Neill 15, Hemann 19, Osmonson 6, Cooper 0, Jones 4, Snitker 7, Stewart 8.