THE SAMPLER
My role in the Cartwright and Druker Law Firm was to take up the slack in both partner’s specialties plus handle general practice activities like real estate transactions, abstract examinations, wills, estates, probate, tax, unemployment compensation, and worker’s compensation.
It was an interesting mix of work with something new coming across my desk every day – like the Fransdals, old German brothers, in Conrad, Iowa, who had a flourishing meat market business and operated under the name of Wolf Creek Smokehouse. They developed a huge mail order business for their meat and cheese products all across the country and advertised, by brochures, one of its popular items as its “SAMPLER.”
Two weeks after the brochures were sent out, the brothers brought to our office a letter from Whitman Chocolate Company challenging the use of their trademark “Whitman Sampler” box of chocolates. The Fransdals were terror struck and feared a lawsuit that would put them out of business.
Mr. Cartwright had me handle the matter, and I drafted a simple “Mea Culpa” letter to Whitman’s saying that the Fransdals were sorry for the unintentional encroachment, that they would cease using the word “Sampler” in the future, but would not try to retrieve brochures already sent out.
Whitman replied that our proposed remedy was acceptable, and that, in a show of goodwill, they dropped the matter. It was a simple matter, but the Fransdals couldn’t thank me enough, even giving me one of their “Sampler” meat and cheese products to show their appreciation.
D–I–V–O–R–C–E
One area of the practice of law that our firm never, never accepted was criminal cases. And thankfully, during my three-year tenure with the firm, I never once set foot in the Marshall County jail.
Divorce cases, too, were avoided at all costs unless they involved a valued client – and in those few instances, I got the nod to handle them. Fortunately, only three cases were handled by me, but quite frankly that was three too many.
In the first one, I represented the wife who was seeking a divorce from her philanderer husband who was not contesting the divorce. Before filing the petition, I went into a lengthy explanation of what she should and should not do while the petition was pending.
“You must live apart. You are not to live together. You should not communicate with him unless you have a witness, etc.”
After all my admonitions she nodded her understanding, and now it was only a matter of time before a hearing could be docketed for proving up.
The day before the hearing I had a preparatory meeting with her and her corroborating witness, and asked her, “Did you have any contact with your husband?”
“Oh yes,” she answered.
“Tell me about it!”
She said, “Do you really need to know?”
“Yes,” I said.
I was fit to be tied with her story of getting together with her husband and having a romantic liaison after the petition was filed but thankfully at the proving up, the judge didn’t go there in his questions and neither did I. The divorce was granted without a hitch.
In the other two divorce cases, I was painfully explicit with my clients, and it was well that I was.
In the second one, the judge took it upon himself to ask for details – details that were answered by my lady client in the raunchiest words imaginable – words, I’m sure, that the red-faced, rattled judge had never heard strung together like she did – either inside or even outside his courtroom.
After my client finished her explosion of expletives, the court room was as silent as a tomb and clearly, the judge was in shock and unable to speak. I picked up on his plight, stood up, and quickly said, “Your honor, the plaintiff rests and requests that her petition for divorce be granted immediately.”
The distraught judge squeaked out a “Divorce granted,” hurried to his chambers, and secluded himself behind a close door.
My third and last divorce case was no better – more of a disaster than the first two, making me so thankful that the firm was loath to do divorces.